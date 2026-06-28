Meghan Markle ‘upset’ after biggest Hollywood snub of the year

Meghan Markle is seemingly upset after being snubbed from the biggest wedding of the year.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was eagerly waiting to be invited to Taylor Swift’s wedding celebrations in July, has not been approached.

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An insider told Naught But Nice’s Rob Shuter that Meghan is upset over the loss.

"This was never just about attending a wedding," the insider said.

"For Meghan, it was about getting closer to Taylor. Right now, nobody has more cultural influence than Taylor Swift, and Meghan has wanted that connection for years.

"Taylor was the one Meghan wanted most. More than any other celebrity, she saw Taylor as someone who could elevate her status and open doors."

"Meghan has always been drawn to powerful people," they added.

"Throughout her career, she’s gravitated toward influential figures and high-profile circles. Taylor became the ultimate prize."

"Taylor values loyalty and genuine relationships," they added.

"If she senses someone is interested in access rather than authentic friendship, she keeps her distance,” noted the expert.