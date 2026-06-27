Princess Beatrice seen walking alone in London
Princess Beatrice also missing from Royal Ascot 2026 held earlier this month
Princess Beatrice was seen walking around the Mayfair neighborhood of London in her first public appearance after missing Royal Ascot where several members of the British royal family became part of Royal Procession led by King Charles during the five-day event.
The eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatetn-Windsor was photographed on Thursday in a Cefinn Studio Alice Belted Midi Dress in green-and-white stripes, and Rothy's Black Pointed Mary Jane flats, according to people.com.
Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie have kept a relatively low profile since their parents, Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, were evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor over Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Beatrice was conspicuous by her absence at the Royal Ascot horse races, which took place from June 16 to June 20 in Berkshire, England.
Days before the festivities, the royal family hosted the annual Trooping the Colour on June 13, a celebration of the British monarch's birthday, held in London.
While several members of the royal family attended the celebration, Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie attended a friend's wedding in Austria.
Beatrice and Eugenie were photographed outside St. Charles's Church in Vienna on Saturday, alongside their husbands and children.
Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, share daughters Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1, and she is also a stepmom to 10-year-old Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, her husband's son from a previous relationship.
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