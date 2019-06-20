Woman practising black magic burns her two children

LAHORE: A woman reportedly burnt her two children while performing a black magic ritual in Qila Gujjar Singh police limits on Thursday.

The victims have been shifted to hospital for treatment. They were identified as Maryam, 3, and George, 2, while the accused was identified as Anita Bibi.

Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence.

Doctors found marks of rope on the necks of children and their bodies were burnt at different points.

The father of the victims said his wife had taken the children to her relatives’ home where she tied them up with a goat and also kept on performing black magic rituals on them for three days. The accused is still at large.