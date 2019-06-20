close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Woman practising black magic burns her two children

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

LAHORE: A woman reportedly burnt her two children while performing a black magic ritual in Qila Gujjar Singh police limits on Thursday.

The victims have been shifted to hospital for treatment. They were identified as Maryam, 3, and George, 2, while the accused was identified as Anita Bibi.

Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence.

Doctors found marks of rope on the necks of children and their bodies were burnt at different points.

The father of the victims said his wife had taken the children to her relatives’ home where she tied them up with a goat and also kept on performing black magic rituals on them for three days. The accused is still at large.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story