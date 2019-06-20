close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Woman allegedly commits suicide

Karachi

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Korangi on Thursday.

Police officials said the tragic incident took place at a house located at Korangi No. 5.1/2.

Reacting to information, volunteers from welfare organisations reached the house and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed it over to the family for burial.

Police officials also attended the property to investigate. They said the woman was identified as 26-year-old Afshan, wife of Ansar, who apparently committed suicide by hanging herself over family matters.

Woman dies

A woman who is yet to be identified died after consuming toxic substance in the Ittehad Town area of Baldia Town.

Her body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy and later shifted to a morgue for identification.

Police officials said that the woman aged about 35 years apparently died after consuming toxic substance, while the motive behind the extreme step could be ascertained after her identity.

