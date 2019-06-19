close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
AFP
June 20, 2019

Enrique quits as Spain coach

Sports

AFP
June 20, 2019

MADRID: Luis Enrique has stepped down as Spain coach for personal reasons and will be replaced by his assistant Roberto Moreno, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Wednesday. Moreno has been in charge for Spain’s last three matches and will now lead the team through Euro 2020 qualifying and the final tournament. He will be Spain’s fourth head coach in 12 months, after Luis Enrique was appointed following last year’s chaotic World Cup, which saw Julen Lopetegui sacked and Fernando Hierro installed in his place. “We completely respect his situation and continue to do so in the same way. I have to thank Luis Enrique for his time with the federation and the doors of the national team will always be open to him.”

