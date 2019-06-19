UoP to start BS-Social Anthropology programme

PESHAWAR: The Department of Social Anthropology, University of Peshawar, is planning to start the BS programme in the forthcoming session 2019-20.

Talking to The News, Social Anthropology Department Chairman Dr Muhammad Taieb said the programme was the best for those candidates who were interested to know about human culture in general and Pakistani culture in particular. He said to understand Pakistani culture in current circumstances, it was important to get the required skills of coping with environmental changes through practical projects of community-based adaptation.

He said that Social Anthropology was one of the leading Social Science subjects, which believed in community development through community participation. “It is a market-oriented subject; hence, courses included in BS Social Anthropology will cover both theoretical and practical aspects. The courses meet the need of market and students are prepared according to the market requirements in the development sector,” he added. He hoped the courses would enable the students to compete for jobs in the field of research, government organisations, non-governmental organisations, developmental sector, Provincial Management Services, Central Superior Services and other professions.