KP govt set to develop scenic spots in merged districts for tourists

PESHAWAR: Provincial Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs M Atif Khan has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to become the hub of tourists as the government is making all-out efforts to promote tourism sector.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the Kurram tribal district, he said several tourist spots, including Makai, Chappari, Speena Shaga and Bagh Laila would be developed on modern lines to attract tourists to the hitherto neglected scenic places of the province.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Kamran Rehman, TCKP MD Junaid Khan, commander 73 Brigade and officials of the district administration accompanied the senior minister. During the visit, Atif Khan highly spoke of Makai, Chappari, Speena Shaga and Bagh Laila and termed them very suitable places for tourism owing to their natural beauty and sereneness. He directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive and actionable plan to develop the snow-capped spots for tourism. “The area is the best place for establishing ski resort as it receives snowfall every year on the mountaintops and down the hills,” the senior minister said, adding that restaurants, huts and other facilities would also be made available to the tourists. He announced that three sports stadiums, gymnasium and a youth centre would be established besides installing floodlights in Parachinar football ground and launching cultural activities to promote tourism and local culture in Kurram district.

The senior minister issued instructions to all departments concerned to take initiatives aimed not only at maximising the inflow of tourists but also to ensure that they were properly facilitated at every level. He directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on launching of sustainable tourism projects for the people welfare. Atif Khan said that PM Imran Khan was taking a personal interest in the speedy development of merged districts and boosting tourism there. He said the government had increased development outlay for the tribal districts from Rs28 billion to Rs83b to bring the backward areas on a par with the developed parts of the country.