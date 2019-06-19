Hot, humid weather predicted

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was reported in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperatures was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 38.5°C and minimum was 23.5°C.