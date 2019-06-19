close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Woman sustains acid burns

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman on Wednesday sustained serious burn injuries when her husband threw acid on her over domestic dispute in Shahdra police limits. The victim, Nazia, with 80 percent burns has been shifted to the hospital. Police have received an application against the accused who is still at large.

