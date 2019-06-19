Woman sustains acid burns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman on Wednesday sustained serious burn injuries when her husband threw acid on her over domestic dispute in Shahdra police limits. The victim, Nazia, with 80 percent burns has been shifted to the hospital. Police have received an application against the accused who is still at large.
LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman on Wednesday sustained serious burn injuries when her husband threw acid on her over domestic dispute in Shahdra police limits. The victim, Nazia, with 80 percent burns has been shifted to the hospital. Police have received an application against the accused who is still at large.