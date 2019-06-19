Pakistan will soon be out of FATF grey list: governor

LAHORE: Ambassador of European Union Jean Francois Caution called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House on Wednesday and discussed with him the restrictions imposed by FATF, terrorism and other issues.

Speaking during the meeting with the EU envoy, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the incumbent government had taken stern action against corruption, money laundering, terrorism and facilitators of terrorists. He said Pakistan was strictly complying with the conditions of FATF. “We hope that Pakistan will soon be out of the grey list of FATF,” he added.

The Punjab governor said that the steps taken by the government to ensure transparency and meritocracy were unprecedented. Pakistan has a huge potential for investors from European Union as well as from around the world, he said. “We shall ensure provision of security to the investors and will also make sure provision of all necessary facilities to them,” he added.

Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain said, “We are ready to help Pakistan to come out of the grey list of FATF and it is a matter of fact that Pakistan and its people have made tremendous sacrifices to bring peace and security to the country.” He said, “We acknowledge these sacrifices with our hearts. Apart from terrorism, European Union is standing beside Pakistan in other important sectors too, including education and health.”