Buzdar orders action against water thieves

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the mandate given by people will be fulfilled and added that Pakistan was deviated from its original destination due to wrong policies of the past rulers.

Those who moved the country away from its original destination are national criminals. Enmity was meted out with the country by wasting national resources on exhibitory projects. Personal pockets were filled during the past tenures while people were vying for the basic necessities of life. The past rulers totally ignored the basic problems of the people, the CM said while talking to MPAs from Sahiwal and Sargodha Divisions at his office here on Wednesday.

The CM held a lengthy discussion about public welfare schemes and solution of public problems while the assembly members presented various proposals for the solution of public problems. He issued immediate instructions for the solution of problems faced by people and announced that new universities will be set up in Bhakkar and Mianwali. Funds have been allocated for both the universities in the new budget because I want that every city of the province is equally developed and a university will be established in the district where there is no university for the students, he added. Usman Buzdar said that more funds have been allocated for the development of backward areas. He announced that mother-and-child hospital will be established in Mianwali while the development of Sargodha and Bhakkar has been included in the city development programme of the World Bank. Alongside, the shortage of doctors will be fulfilled in the THQ and DHQ hospitals of the remote districts, the CM said and announced a new programme for improving the quality of civic facilities and added that around 22 billion rupees are allocated for it. The sewerage and cleanliness systems, along with the provision of clean drinking water, will be improved in the cities through this programme and dysfunctional water supply schemes will also be restored to facilitate the people, he said and sought a report about the damages caused to lands due to the erosion of river in district Bhakkar and directed the irrigation department to take necessary remedial measures in this regard.

The CM said that new buses will be provided very soon to Mianwali for improving the transport system and added that the scope of Rescue 1122 is being devolved to the grassroots. While announcing making functional the completely constructed buildings of rescue 1122 as soon as possible, the CM assured that necessary equipment and staff will be provided on a priority basis. He directed for taking steps for saving people of adjoining localities of Langarwala Pull from possible flood and directed for taking indiscriminate action against the people involved in water theft. Action should be initiated against the people involved in water theft by making district level committees and reports be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office, he added. He sought a report about the pending cases relating to grain and vegetable markets and added that the agriculture department should submit a complete report within three days. He said that 270-kilometre long rural roads will be constructed in Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions under Naya Pakistan ManzalainAsaan programme and three billion rupees have been allocated for both the divisions. Many more steps will be taken for the improvement of healthcare and educational facilities in Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions, he said. The CM sought a report about huge official residences in the districts and said that comprehensive proposals be submitted to him about the construction of small residences and their best utilisation.

The CM said that the PTI government is removing the mistakes of the past tenure and Pakistan is moving ahead towards achieving the goals under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. New Pakistan belongs to the common man and we treat national resources as a sacred trust of the people. Consultations and meetings with the assembly members will continue and implementation on their proposals will be ensured as well, he said.

The assembly members apprised the CM about the problems, proposals, and recommendations of their constituencies and congratulated him for presenting the best budget, adding that PTI government has presented a public-friendly budget in the difficult circumstances. Ministers Ansar Majeed Khan, Malik Nauman Langrial, Syed Sumsam Bukhari and others were present in the meeting.