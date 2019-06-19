Inzamam comes under fire for ‘coaching’ the team

KARACHI: Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s issue of coaching Pakistan’s players during World Cup in England also came under debate in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held at Lahore on Wednesday.

According to insiders, a BoG member raised the issue that who had authorised Inzamam to coach the team when there was already the coaching staff. On this, one member, who seemed to do lobbying for Inzamam, said that he had given the tips on request.

But the member, who raised the issue, replied that there was a difference between coaching and tips, adding, Inzamam was seen on the pitch doing coaching. It has been learnt that some people in the PCB are trying to protect Inzamam.

Sources further added that in the next first-class season six provincial teams will take part. It was learnt that the heads of the regions will be included in the provincial boards that will be constituted in the new set-up. Sources said that it was now confirmed that there will be no active role of departments in the first-class cricket. They will only be able to sponsor the provincial teams.