Karachi without power

As temperatures soared in Karachi, due to the unusual atmospheric conditions observed in the Arabian Sea over the past few days, K-Electric (KE) added to the despair of the city’s residents, punishing them with long hours of loadshedding. Despite its tall claims and promises, the KE administration failed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Karachi, forcing the citizens to suffer in the scorching heat.

Load shedding hours in Karachi rose drastically after Eid. With the maximum duration of loadshedding peaking to 8-12 hours every day, mostly in densely populated areas of Karachi, citizens complained that they hadn’t been informed of the extension in loadshedding hours by KE. This is a shame.

Sadia Jamil

Karachi