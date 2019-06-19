close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

UNDP gives Rs45m for Khyber district uplift

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

BARA: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP), has handed Rs45 million cheque to the administration of Khyber district for the development activities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jamshed Khan, Planning Officer Faridullah Burki and UNDP representative Haseeb Khan attended the ceremony in Bara. The ADC appreciated the services and uplift schemes launched for the betterment of the poverty-ridden people. He assured that the government would continue its support in this regard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan