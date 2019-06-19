UNDP gives Rs45m for Khyber district uplift

BARA: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP), has handed Rs45 million cheque to the administration of Khyber district for the development activities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jamshed Khan, Planning Officer Faridullah Burki and UNDP representative Haseeb Khan attended the ceremony in Bara. The ADC appreciated the services and uplift schemes launched for the betterment of the poverty-ridden people. He assured that the government would continue its support in this regard.