close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Bara farmers trained in agri techniques

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

BARA: Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir has urged the farmers to follow the technical and scientific guidelines of the Agriculture Department to promote agriculture in the newly-merged areas.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the training session for farmers about new and modern farming techniques on Tuesday. Farm Services Centre of Agriculture Department had arranged “Orchard Management Training” for farmers of all the tribes inhabiting in Bara subdivision of Khyber tribal district.

In the training, farmers received various types of the plantation of fruit plants from FAO and Agriculture Extension Department during Rabi 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar