Bara farmers trained in agri techniques

BARA: Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir has urged the farmers to follow the technical and scientific guidelines of the Agriculture Department to promote agriculture in the newly-merged areas.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the training session for farmers about new and modern farming techniques on Tuesday. Farm Services Centre of Agriculture Department had arranged “Orchard Management Training” for farmers of all the tribes inhabiting in Bara subdivision of Khyber tribal district.

In the training, farmers received various types of the plantation of fruit plants from FAO and Agriculture Extension Department during Rabi 2019.