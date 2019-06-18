Moot on research

LAHORE: A two-day national conference-cum symposium on research, standards and practices in Pakistani universities was held at Virtual University here on Tuesday. The university organised the conference in which nine former and current vice chancellors of different universities across Pakistan participated.

Rector, Virtual University, Naeem Tariq addressed the opening session of the conference. He welcomed all the guests and paid tribute to the organisers of conference for conducting such a successful conference. He insisted on organising such kind of conferences to promote quality of research among students.

All the guest speakers shared their experiences in research field and provided suggestions to enhance quality of research in Pakistani institutions. Dr Munawar Mirza Sultana during her speech elaborated the phenomena of international ranking of universities as it depends upon quality research. She highlighted the importance of research and said: “We can promote research in universities to compete with international universities. We have to come up with quality research. A huge responsibility comes at a part of research supervisors who must take strict decisions for quality research. Supervisors need to realise their role more as a researcher and students need to be trained to think critically.”

The speakers at the conference included Mian Imran Masood, ex-minister education minister, Vice Chancellor university of South Asia Dr Zakariya Zakar, Vice chancellor University of Okara and Ex-Vice Chancellor University of The Punjab, Dr Nasir Mehmood, Ex-Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University, Dr Shahbaz Arif Ex-Vice Chancellor GC University Faisalabad, Dr Rakhsana Kousar Ex-vice chancellor Lahore College for Women University, Dr Shahida Hassan Ex-vice chancellor University of Multan, Dr Munawar Mirza Sultana Ex-Vice chancellor University of Education, Dr Najma Najam Ex-Vice chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr Robena Zakir Director Punjab University, Dr Nabi Bakhsh Dean Social Sciences International Islamic University, Dr Masroor Ilahi Dean, Faculty of Science & Technology Virtual University, Dr Mohsin Javed, Registrar, Virtual University and conference secretary Dr Sadaf Jabeen along with a large number of PhD aspirants from different universities. At the end of the conference Rector Naeem Tariq presented certificates among participants and speakers.