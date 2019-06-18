Italy stresses ‘extra mile’ to up trade

KARACHI: To the huge potential between two countries, the business communities of the Pakistan and Italy should go an ‘extra mile’ to create the right opportunities for enhancing the existing trade figures, an Italian official said on Tuesday.

While exchanging views at a meeting during his visit to the, ITA Commissioner stressed, “We need to do more to improve the existing bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Italy,” Gianpaolo Bruno, Trade Commissioner of Italian Trade Agency (ITA), said at a meeting with the local business leaders at Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Identifying several areas of trade and investment cooperation, Bruno pointed out that immense opportunities for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Italy existed in different sectors including capital goods, consumer goods, machineries, medical/pharmaceutical sectors and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) etc.

A statement said Junaid Esmail Makda, president KCCI, A. R. Daudpota, Deputy Commissioner ITA, managing committee members and others attended the meeting.