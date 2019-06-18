PM Imran to attend 74th UNGA session in September

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent the country at the upcoming 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to be held in New York this September, the government announced on Tuesday.

“Pakistan’s brief delegation will comprise the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to avoid burden on national exchequer,” Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said at a media briefing following a cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Khan.

Awan said during the visit to UNGA, Khan and Qureshi, “unlike their predecessors,” would not stay at seven-star luxurious hotels but at the residence of the ambassador or consul general. She said the decision was in line with the spirit of austerity to save public money and divert it towards the betterment of people. She recalled that family members of a former prime minister attended in private capacity the official events, including that of UNGA, which was totally an unjustified act.

Prime Minister Khan will address the 74th UNGA session for the first time since he assumed office in August last year. Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi had represented the country at the 73rd session last September.