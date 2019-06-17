Egypt’s ex-president Morsi dies

CAIRO: Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court, judicial and security sources said. "He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source said.

The official Al-Ahram news website also reported the death of Morsi, who was Egypt's first democratically elected president but spent just one turbulent year in office after the 2011 uprising before the army toppled him in July 2013.

In one of the first condolences from another country's leaders, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute to Morsi, calling him a "martyr". "May Allah rest our Morsi brother, our martyr's soul in peace," said Erdogan, who had forged close ties with Morsi.