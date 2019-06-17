close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Dacoity

National

DASKA: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday.Three dacoits entered the house of Waqas and took away cash, cell phones and gold ornaments.

OBITUARY: The mother of former DDHO Dr Adnan died after a short illness here on Monday.Scores of people attended her funeral. Later, she was buried in a local graveyard.

