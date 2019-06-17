close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
AFP
June 18, 2019

Iran, Hamas agree to ‘confront dangers’ of US plan

World

Tehran: Iran’s intelligence minister and top officials of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas have agreed to “confront the dangers” of Washington’s peace plan for the Middle East, state news agency IRNA reported Monday.

A Hamas source in Lebanon told AFP the two sides held talks Saturday at the Iranian embassy in Beirut.According to IRNA, Mahmoud Alavi met with Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Aruri and other officials including the movement’s representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdulhadi.

The two sides agreed on the need to “confront challenges and dangers arising from the US government’s insistence on imposing” its so called “deal of the century”, IRNA reported.The US peace plan, yet to be unveiled, has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say President Donald Trump’s policies have been blatantly biased in favour of Israel.

