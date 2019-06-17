Minister unsatisfied with cleanliness of Leh, hands over work to RMC

Rawalpindi: Provincial Minister for Local Government Raja Basharat while showing dissatisfaction over the performance of RWMC (Rawalpindi Waste Management Company) has handed over the task of cleaning of 11 channels of Nulla Leh measuring 79 kilometers long to Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in order to avert any destruction and loss to human lives and their properties during ensuring monsoon starting next month.

The decision to this effect was taken by the provincial minister while chairing a meeting on Monday, which was also attended by MNA Rashid Shafique, Deputy Commissioner Ch. Mohammad Ali Randhwa besides officials of RMC, RCB, CCB, RWMC and Rescue 1122.

Raja Basharat expressing his anguish and dissatisfaction over performance of RWMC authorities told that the officials and staff were recruited on political recommendations in the past. Cases of corruption against certain officials of RWMC are in NAB. No one would be allowed to do corruption during the present government, the minister cleared.

Similarly, the minister also expressed his concern over cleaning system in Chaklala and certain parts of Rawalpindi city. The cleanliness system in Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas including Chaklala is worst and deplorable. Effective measures are needed to be taken forthwith to improve cleaning system in Rawalpindi, Raja Basharat issued necessary directions to be adopted in this regard.

The provincial minister also directed the RMC authorities to take immediate steps for getting clean all dustbins clean and lifting of garbage/wastages from streets, roads and vacant plots. He directed the related officials of RMC to use small vehicles where big vehicles could not enter in street due to narrow and small spaces.

Raja Basharat also directed the concerned authorities for reviewing the internal audit reports of RWMC. The main building of RWMC is beyond the required limits and its rent is too high, stated the minister. In this regard, the related authorities were directed to shift the company office to some other place after doing work on it.

While shifting over the charge of cleaning of 11 small channels of Leh, the minister directed its officials to also make arrangements of Early Waning System in order to assess about any danger to be caused by river floods and heavy rains during monsoon season. Further measures be adopted to avert any danger to be caused by river floods and torrential rains during monsoon the minister stressed.

The minister directed the CCB and RMC to prepared a flood averting plan which should be enforced during rainy season with effective and sincere way.

Raja Basharat also issued orders for setting up a Control Room at District Level where responsible and expertise of related departments be assigned duties during monsoon. Moreover, steps be taken to keep the rural people informed about any calamity and danger of floods to occur in rainy season.

Coming to Rescue Service 1122, the minister directed the officials and its staff to remain vigilant during monsoon rains. Measures be taken to arrange availability of medicines in hospitals. The cattle and other animals be shifted from suspicious flood areas to safer places in order to avert any kind destruction to their lives as well as farmers.