Rocket fire kills 12 civilians in Syria

DAMASCUS: Rocket fire has killed 12 civilians in a regime-held village in northwestern Syria, state news agency Sana has said blaming former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham for the attack.

Sana said 15 people were also wounded late on Sunday in the attack on Al-Wadihi village south of Aleppo city and said HTS, which controls parts of Aleppo’s countryside as well as most of neighbouring Idlib, was responsible.

It published graphic pictures purporting to show some of the victims in a hospital in the aftermath of the attack, including of bandaged men and children lying on stretchers, thick blankets covering their bodies. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the same death toll -- saying five children were among those killed -- and also blamed Jihadists based in rural Aleppo for the attack.