Lloyd propels USA into FIFA World Cup last 16

PARIS: Veteran Carli Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive women’s World Cup matches as a much-changed United States side eased to a 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday to secure their passage to the last 16.

That the winning margin was nowhere near their record-breaking 13-0 hammering of Thailand in their opening game was largely down to the heroics of Chile’s brilliant goalkeeper Christiane Endler, but this was still a one-sided victory for the holders in Paris.

Lloyd came into the starting line-up in one of seven changes and netted twice in the first half either side of a Julie Ertz goal, as the USA joined Sweden in qualifying from Group F. “This is the best version of me in my career. Whether you put me up top or in the midfield, I can do it,” said 36-year-old Lloyd, whose goals at the Parc des Princes saw her overtake the mark of Birgit Prinz, the German who netted in five consecutive matches at the 2003 World Cup.

“Unfortunately only 11 players play on the field and the coaches have to make decisions, but there is no doubt in my mind that I am just going to stay ready, stay focused, because you never know what can happen.”

Hat-trick hero in the 2015 final, Lloyd squandered the chance to get a third goal in this game at the Parc des Princes as she missed a late penalty. “I think the important thing for us is that players are ready to do any role and the fact she has now scored three goals is awesome,” said coach Jill Elis.

“She was fantastic, ready, energised. I don’t think she could be in a better spot.” A draw when they face the Swedes in Le Havre on Thursday will see the USA advance in first place, which increases the chances of a heavyweight quarter-final showdown back in Paris with France.

Among those to drop out of the side were Alex Morgan, scorer of five goals against Thailand, and Megan Rapinoe, but the USA still put on a show to delight their fans, who made up the majority of the 45,594 crowd.