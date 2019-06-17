close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
June 18, 2019

Residents of Shandara

National

 
June 18, 2019

PESHAWAR: Residents of Shandara area in Baizai subdivision of the Mohmand tribal district have asked the chief minister and the police chief to recover their lands from an influential person, who they alleged had occupied the agricultural land. Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, they said that one Malik Sanobar had allegedly occupied their 20 kanals agricultural land.

