Cat filter accidentally used in KP minister’s live press conference

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai’s live-streamed press conference descended into farce when a cat filter was switched on by

mistake.

Shaukat Yousafzai was briefing journalists last Friday when the setting was accidentally turned on. Facebook users watching the video live commented on the gaffe, but Shaukat Yousafzai carried on unaware of his feline features.

He later said it was a “mistake” that should not be taken “so seriously”. As Shaukat Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him. “I wasn’t the only one - two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter,” Shaukat Yousafzai said.

The video, posted to the official Facebook page of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was deleted minutes after the press conference. The blunder was blamed on “human error” by the party. “All necessary actions have been taken to avoid such incidents in future,” it said.