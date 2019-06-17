‘No NGO would be registered without NOC from CTD’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Monday said that no NGO would be registered without taking NOC from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

He chaired a meeting of all divisional directors and deputy directors of the department to review the department’s performance. Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said it is time to prefer national interest and do something for the people who need our support.

Ajmal Cheema said that he had trust in his team and wished them to come out with their best. The names for district advisory councils were also discussed in the meeting. Talking on the occasion, the minister directed all divisional directors to conduct complete scrutiny before issuing disability certificate to a person. He directed that no NGO would be registered without taking NOC from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).