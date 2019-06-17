General Bajwa reaffirms support to CPEC security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for CPEC security. The COAS was talking to Commander People’s Liberation Army, Ground Forces of China, People Republic of China General Han Weiguo who called on him here at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed. The visiting general lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability. Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, a contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting general laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner Ms Margaret Anne Adamson called on the COAS to bid farewell at the end of her tenure in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. General Bajwa thanked the high commissioner for her services in Pakistan and acknowledged her contributions towards Pakistan-Australia relations. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for regional peace and stability.