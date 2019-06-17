CITY PULSE: The Summer Show

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘The Summer Show’, featuring works from Rehana and Shakil Saigol’s premium collection of modern and contemporary Pakistani artists (1952-2013), from June 18 to June 27. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Being

The VM Art Gallery is hosting Maheerah Ali and Usman Malik’s exhibition titled ‘Being’ until June 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

The Grid

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Adnan Ali, Amara Sikander, Fatima Baig, Mahoor Jamal, Mariam Jajja and Sara Bokhari’s digital art show titled ‘The Grid’ until June 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Invisible Visible Light Dark

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Rahman Zada and Salman Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Invisible Visible Light Dark’ from June 18 to June 26. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Happy Sabeen Day

T2F is celebrating the life and mission of their founder Sabeen Mahmud on the occasion of her birthday. The programme will start at 7pm on June 20 at the Faraar Gallery and feature stories about the impact her life had on people during her brief time in the world. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Spacebar

The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition by the Indus Valley School’s recent fine art graduates titled ‘Spacebar’ until June 20. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Arrival City

The Goethe-Institut and Marvi Mazhar & Associates are hosting an exhibition titled ‘Arrival City’ and its Karachi chapter titled ‘Seeking Home: The Afghan Narrative of Displacement, Identity and Integration’ at the Commune Artist Colony until June 23. Call 021-35661633 for more information.