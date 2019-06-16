32 teachers, four principals of Kohistan honoured

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has awarded cash and commendation certificates to 32 teachers, including four principals of government higher schools of Kohistan, for performance during the last one year.

A ceremony was held at the jirga hall in Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan, where Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman gave away the cash awards of Rs1.8 million and certificates to 28 teachers and four principals of different schools.

The principals, who received the cash prizes and certificates, included Waleed Khan, Noor Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, and Hidayatullah.

The district education officer of Kohistan, speaking on the occasion, said the performance of teachers and principals of as many as 240 schools was found appreciable.

The deputy commissioner said the government wanted to develop the underdeveloped districts of the province and that is why it had started an evaluation process to encourage the teacher community. “Kohistan, which once was considered a less developed district in the education sector, is now rapidly progressing,” he added.