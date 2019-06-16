Industrial estate body office-bearers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
NOWSHERA: Mohammad Ashfaq Paracha was elected as president and Immaduddin as general secretary of the Risalpur Industrial Estate.
A meeting of the industrialists was held at the Risalpur Industrial Estate. The participants of the meeting unanimously elected the new office-bearers of the association. Aman Khan was elected as senior vice-president, Fayyaz Bacha as vice president, Kashif Nawaz as joint secretary, Fida Khan as finance secretary and Akbar Hussain as information secretary.
Our correspondent
NOWSHERA: Mohammad Ashfaq Paracha was elected as president and Immaduddin as general secretary of the Risalpur Industrial Estate.
A meeting of the industrialists was held at the Risalpur Industrial Estate. The participants of the meeting unanimously elected the new office-bearers of the association. Aman Khan was elected as senior vice-president, Fayyaz Bacha as vice president, Kashif Nawaz as joint secretary, Fida Khan as finance secretary and Akbar Hussain as information secretary.