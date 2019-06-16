close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Malakand

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

MINGORA: Tremors were felt in the entire Malakand division, including the Swat district on Sunday. These were felt in Buner, Shangla, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur and Swat at around 5:42pm. The jolts were recorded at an intensity of 4.7 on the Richter scale, forcing the people to move to open spaces.

