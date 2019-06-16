JI striving for rights of tribal people: Baloch

KHAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) deputy head Liaqat Baloch on Sunday said that his party would help the tribal people get their due rights.

Addressing a public gathering in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur, he said his party had always strived for the rights of the oppressed.

The JI candidate for the provincial assembly constituency PK-101 Sahibzada Haroon Rasheed, candidate for PK-100 Maulana Waheed Gul, candidate for PK-102 Sirajuddin Khan and others were also present.

Liaqat Baloch said the JI believed in democratic norms and the party did not promote hereditary politics.

He added that his party had always fielded honest candidates in the elections to serve the people with devotion.

Baloch said the JI would spare no effort to mitigate the sufferings of the tribal people and raise voice for their rights. The JI leader said his party was striving for the implementation of the Islamic Sharia in the country as Pakistan had come into being in the name of Islam.