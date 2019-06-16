Two women drown as chairlift falls down in Panjkora River

DIR: Two women of a family drowned in Panjkora River in Patrak area of Upper Dir on Sunday after a chairlift broke down.

Local residents and local police said that two women belonging to Chinaran area of Sheringal town were crossing the river in the chairlift.

They said as they reached the middle of the river, the ropes snapped and the chairlift fell down in the river. Both the women drowned in the Panjkora River. The bodies were recovered from the river at Salol area some 18 kilometres away from the place where the incident took place.

The victims were identified as the wife of Bahadar and his niece. Meanwhile, the residents of Patrak flayed the present and former public representatives from the constituency for not being constructing a bridge over the river.

They said the residents from the other side of the river have always faced trouble while crossing the river. The residents said the elected representatives had never paid attention towards this and other real issues to have them solved. They said that they had demanded time and again the construction of a bridge over the river but the issue was ignored.

They lamented that the present member of the provincial assembly was also not giving any attention to the issue. They feared such incidents in future if a bridge was not constructed over the river at this point.