Mon Jun 17, 2019
AFP
June 17, 2019

Trump to raise HK protests with Xi at G20

World

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will discuss the mass protests in Hong Kong with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

"I think we´ll get the opportunity to see President Xi in just a couple weeks now at the G20 summit. I´m sure this will be among the issues that they discuss," Pompeo said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday".

"We see what´s happening, what´s unfolding in Hong Kong. We are watching the people of Hong Kong speak about the things they value," Pompeo added. Trump said last week he hoped the protesters -- who have taken to the streets to denounce a controversial extradition law -- would "work it out" with China, while stopping short of condemning the legislation which has now been suspended. Pompeo insisted "the president has always been a vigorous defender of human rights" and said Trump´s imposition of widespread tariffs on Chinese goods as part of a trade dispute showed his willingness to confront Beijing.

