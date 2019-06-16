Politicians and democracy

Democratic parties have repeatedly discouraged the people from believing in the sanctity of democracy, even worse compelling them to wish for the alternative. While non-democratic forces can never be condoned to govern the country, democratic leaders themselves are responsible for that. With a few honourable exceptions, the politicians of the country are more confused hypocrites than proponents of democracy. Throughout their tenures, they make a mockery of democracy to such an extent that hope departs from the hearts and minds of people.

For an ordinary person, contesting elections has become too expensive, thanks to the tilted electoral system in favour of aristocrats. It takes a million rupees to contest election. The question is: are politicians genuinely bearing the expenses in order to philanthropically serve the people? As things stand, they spend expecting 100 times more in return. The culture of democratic values should be inculcated and honest people idealised. In essence, politicians really have to fare honestly to be respected and trusted by the people.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur