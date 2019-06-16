An exercise in excise

The government wants us to pay taxes. However, paying taxes can be a nightmare in Islamabad. Take the example of the yearly excise tax levied on motor vehicles. Previously it was possible to pay the tax in various post offices, which wasn’t easy either due to long queues. However, now for newer vehicles provided with a registration card, one has to go to Sector H9 for this purpose. Paying tax at this location is an ordeal.

May I request the tax authorities to facilitate the owners of motor vehicles? Either allow banks and post offices to collect this tax or provide facility for online payment or provide more counters / locations for collection of motor vehicle tax by the excise department.

P S Ahmed

Islamabad