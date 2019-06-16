Sherpao wants curfew lifted in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday asked the provincial government to lift the curfew in North Waziristan forthwith as it was adding to the problems of the local population.

In a statement issued from Watan Kor, he said the people in North Waziristan could not do their daily chores due to the imposition of the curfew and were facing a host of problems. He criticised the provincial government for acting like a silent spectator, saying that it should play its role in lifting the curfew as it had caused miseries to the people in North Waziristan.

Aftab Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed on all fronts because the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. He said the PTI leaders did not have the ability and competence to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis-like situation. The QWP leader said the country had become like a rudderless ship which lacked the direction. He believed that the government was victimising its political opponents in the name of accountability.