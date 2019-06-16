Past govt caused irreparable loss to country: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the wrong policies of the previous government caused irreparable loss to the country but the PTI government had taken concrete measures for its economic improvement and progress.

According to a handout issued here, the CM said the current budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be a milestone to fulfil the promises made with the public who was deceived in the name of development projects during the last 10 years.

Most of the districts in the province remained backward as they were deprived of development projects, he said and added the former rulers had spent funds allocated for South Punjab on the projects of their personal interest, and in the last seven years, South Punjab was deprived of Rs 265 billion as people of South Punjab got nothing except hollow slogans in the name of development schemes.

The CM said the Punjab government believed in equitable distribution of resources and development of the entire province. He said the PTI government had allocated 35 per cent of development budget in the next financial year for South Punjab.

He assured that funds allocated for South Punjab would neither be used in any other project nor in any other city or province. The Punjab cabinet had accorded approval to this decision. He said the government would fulfil the promises made with people and make sustainable development in south Punjab.