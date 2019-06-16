KMC staff told to conserve energy to curtail expenditures

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) staff has been directed to take measures to curtail power expenditures in a bid to save financial resources of the corporation.

According to a statement issued by the KMC on Sunday, following directives of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to cut the KMC’s non-development expenditures, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman directed the corporation’s staff to take austerity measures.

Dr Rehman asked the heads of all departments of the KMC to take measures to save energy. The departments were told that all the lights and fans were to be switched off before leaving the offices.

The heads of departments were instructed that only the officers of grade 18 and above were entitled to use air conditioners. They were also told to replace conventional lights in their officers with LED lights. The metropolitan commissioner also directed the heads to take action against all illegal power connections.

It was also stated in the letter that from now onwards, the officers who had been allotted residential houses or flats by the KMC would be themselves responsible for paying the electricity bills of those houses or flats.

All the department heads were also directed to ensure the payment of their electricity bills or else their power connections would be disconnected. All the KMC’s staff was directed in the letter to follow its instructions in letter and spirit to conserve energy .