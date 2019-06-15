Brathwaite reprimanded

SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand and received one demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the World Cup match against England at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday.

He was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out clear to the umpires.

Brathwaite admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.