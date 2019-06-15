Minister opens aircraft monument

PESHAWAR: An inaugural ceremony of A-5 Aircraft Monument was held by FF Steel, a leading grade-60 steel bar manufacturer.

The ceremony was arranged for showcasing the national pride in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak was chief guest at the ceremony, said a press release. Pervez Khattak inaugurated the site, cutting the ribbon and announcing it open to the public. The ceremony concluded with remarks by the federal minister, followed by some fun activities for families and their children. FF Steel is Pakistan’s only manufacturer to exclusively produce Grade-60 steel bars.

It has an extensive network in 12 cities across the country, with its head office in Peshawar and two STEEL Plants situated in Lahore and Peshawar.