Crackdown on corrupt politicians to intensify: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sh Rashid Ahmad has said crackdown on corrupt politicians will escalate in next 15 days.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he announced quitting his ministry if he fails to lower the deficit of the Pakistan Railways by August. He advised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to launch a campaign against his father Asif Zardari and his aunt Faryal Talpur to safeguard his political career. He said Shahbaz Sharif and Faryal Talpur got Dheel (relaxation) but no deal. He said there were serious cases against Faryal Talpur, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz while witnesses are also available against the Sharifs.

To a question, he refuted the possibility of presidential system in the country and reiterated that anything could happen in Pakistan but Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari could never return to power.

He said the Pakistan Railways was going to float tenders for high-speed trains for Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Hyderabad to Sukkur along with the Main Line-1 (ML-1) on the build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. He said the Pakistan Railways received funds for ML-1 while the Punjab government has also provided funds for two universities in Rawalpindi.

Funds are also available for Mother & Child Hospital in Rawalpindi and Nullah Lai and these projects would be completed soon.

The minister said in the wake of increase in POL prices, the Pakistan Railways has decided to increase the fare of freight trains by 10 per cent. He said Wi-Fi and tracking facility would be provided in all passenger trains.