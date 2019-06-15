India, Pakistan to partake joint counter terrorism exercise

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan, notwithstanding their political tension, will participate in an eight country joint counter-terrorism exercise to be hosted by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Among other defence-related activities planned by the group, India plans to host SCO military conference in Delhi in September-October, Economic Times (ET) has learnt. The SCO joint counter-terror military exercise is expected to take place in Kazakhstan’s Sary Arka region as part of the SCO’s agenda to combat common threat from terror, drugs smuggling and transnational crimes in the region, officials familiar with the matter said.

SCO’s Regional Anti-Terror Structure (RATS), based in Tashkent, is currently in the process of finalising the dates for the exercise in consultation with all SCO member states, ET learnt. The exercise could be held in September.

India and Pakistan became full-fledged members of the SCO in 2017, increasing the membership of the group to eight. The two nations had also taken part in an SCO joint military exercise in 2017 which took place in Russia. The exercise witnessed the participation of troops from India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which together constitute the SCO.

