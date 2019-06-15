Pakistani woman’s global distinction

LAHORE : Harvard University has announced the names of the top five global health leaders selected for the Women in Global Health LEAD Fellows from across the world.

According to press release by Harvard University on Saturday, Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, a Pakistani national from South Punjab, has been declared as one of the five global health pioneers selected for the inaugural cohort of the Women in Global Health LEAD Fellowship by the Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) and the Women and Health Initiative at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Ingrid Katz, director at Harvard University, remarked, “ The selected fellows represent some of the best and brightest minds in global health who have courageously focused on developing novel solutions to some of the most vexing problems across the globe”.

Her successful candidacy for the Harvard University’s Women in Global Health LEAD Fellowship programme not only represents her career achievements but is a moment of pride and celebration for Pakistan, as well as the Women in Global Health community.

The fellowship selection committee highly lauded Dr Shabnum Sarfraz’s leadership experience in the field of global health, and her impressive career trajectory nationally and internationally.

On her selection, Dr Shabnum Sarfraz said, “It indeed is a moment of pride for not only my country but also for each and every Pakistani woman who struggles every day while pushing the boundaries, trying to break the socio-cultural barriers and the centuries-old traditions in her stride to advance in the direction of her dreams.” She added, “The LEAD Fellowship at Harvard University is a tremendous opportunity for me to explore unchartered territories, while stretching the horizons and paving the way for the next generations of women leaders in my country.”

A seasoned public health expert with over 15 years of senior leadership experience, Dr Shabnum Sarfraz previously worked as chief executive officer for the Punjab Public Health Agency at the Department of Health.

She was appointed as member, Social Sector and Devolution, at the Federal Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Islamabad. She sits on several boards, regional, national and international committees.

She is a strong voice at policy forums and her contributions towards health systems strengthening and policy reforms in Pakistan are widely recognised.