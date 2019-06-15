close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
June 16, 2019

Hasty decisions

Newspost

 
This refers to the article, ‘The price of autonomy’ (June 11) by Babar Sattar. The writer has suggested that the prime minister should have solicited the advice of the chairman of the FBR before filing the references against the judges. On many occasions, the prime minister had to take a U-turn or retract his position, due to unnecessary haste in decision-making, despite good intentions. The recent examples are the announcements on gas exploration and the IMF deal. The informal style of governance works only in emergencies. Due process in every sphere of life gives the best results. The old adage ‘look before you leap’ is most relevant here.

Dr Najeeb A Khan, Boston, USA

