Resign and go home, Zardari tells Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday told Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and go home.

He said approval of Federal Budget 2019-20 would depend on where Akhtar Mengal stands. He advised Imran Khan to resign and go back home.

He stated this while having informal talks with media people at the Accountability Court, where he was produced in mega money laundering case.

Zardari said Imran was saying that he would commit suicide instead of going to IMF. “Now my advice for him: resign and go back home,” he said.

He said the budget depends on Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal, whose stance is pivotal for its approval. Answering a question about the decision of Prime Minister to appoint a high-powered commission to debt in last decade, Zardari told the Prime Minster to task that body with probe foreign loans taken in past two decades.

Zardari said if salaries of people are not increased, how Imran Khan can say the country is stabile. “Salaries were increased during my tenure,” he added.

Meanwhile, the AC allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to question Zardari in Joint Venture reference.