Elder Abuse Awareness Day today

Islamabad : Like other parts of the globe, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day will be observed today (Saturday) in the country to combat the problem of elder abuse.

Currently, the world is undergoing significant demographic changes, estimates indicate that by 2050, the global population of people above the age of 60 will exceed the number of younger people.

These changes have led to a worldwide recognition of the problems and challenges that face the elderly.

Research has shown that elderly abuse, neglect, violence, and exploitation is one of the biggest issues facing senior citizens around the world.

World Health Organization data suggests that 4 to 6 per cent of elderly suffer from some form of abuse, a large percentage of which goes unreported.

The purpose of the WEAAD is to encourage communities to recognize the problem of elderly abuse, and for countries to create policies that foster respect for elders and provide them the tools to continue to be productive citizens.

The day aims to focus global attention on the problem of physical, emotional, and financial abuse of elders.

It also seeks to understand the challenges and opportunities presented by an ageing population, and brings together senior citizens, and their caregivers, national and local government, academics, and the private sector to exchange ideas about how best to reduce incidents of violence towards elders, increase reporting of such abuse, and to develop elder friendly policies.

Virtually all countries are expected to see substantial growth in the number of older persons between 2015 and 2030, and that growth will be faster in developing regions.

Because the numbers of older persons are growing, the amount of elder abuse can be expected to grow with it.

While the taboo topic of elder abuse has started to gain visibility across the world, it remains one of the least investigated types of violence in national surveys, and one of the least addressed in national action plans.

Elder abuse is a global social issue which affects the health and human rights of millions of older persons around the world, and an issue which deserves the attention of the international community.

The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution 66/127, designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It represents the one day in the year when the whole world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations.