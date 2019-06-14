Land grabbers to be dealt with iron hand: CPO

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Faisal Rana, said that the land mafia active in Chauntra will be handled with iron hand, no one, despite his influence will not be allowed to breach the law.

The CPO, commenting on the situation in Chauntra said that nobody was above the law of the land, those who will try the take the law in his hand, will be dealt accordingly.

Rana Faisal said that black sheep in police department will not be spared in any case. Those who will be found involved in helping criminals, will be sacked immediately.

“We have never ignored the incidents occurred in the areas falling in the jurisdiction of Chauntra,” the CPO Rawalpindi said adding, massive crackdown have been initiated in Chauntra. Dozens of criminals including two police personnel have been arrested during the crackdown and heavy quantity of arms and ammunition recovered. Police commandos and Elite Force took part in the operation against criminal gangs, he said and added that motor bikes, cars and a tractor recovered from the hideouts.

City Police Officer Captain (r) Faisal Rana said that comprehensive operation against the land mafia has been initiated, adding that the affected areas of Chauntra will be cleared with in the shortest possible time and will be turned into a peaceful heaven.