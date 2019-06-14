close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 15, 2019

Land grabbers to be dealt with iron hand: CPO

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 15, 2019

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Faisal Rana, said that the land mafia active in Chauntra will be handled with iron hand, no one, despite his influence will not be allowed to breach the law.

The CPO, commenting on the situation in Chauntra said that nobody was above the law of the land, those who will try the take the law in his hand, will be dealt accordingly.

Rana Faisal said that black sheep in police department will not be spared in any case. Those who will be found involved in helping criminals, will be sacked immediately.

“We have never ignored the incidents occurred in the areas falling in the jurisdiction of Chauntra,” the CPO Rawalpindi said adding, massive crackdown have been initiated in Chauntra. Dozens of criminals including two police personnel have been arrested during the crackdown and heavy quantity of arms and ammunition recovered. Police commandos and Elite Force took part in the operation against criminal gangs, he said and added that motor bikes, cars and a tractor recovered from the hideouts.

City Police Officer Captain (r) Faisal Rana said that comprehensive operation against the land mafia has been initiated, adding that the affected areas of Chauntra will be cleared with in the shortest possible time and will be turned into a peaceful heaven.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad