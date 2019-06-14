Seven more infants die of malnutrition in Tharparkar

SUKKUR: As many as seven more children died due to malnutrition in Tharparkar, highlighting the need for serious government intervention to address the unfolding tragedy.All of these children were being treated at the Civil Hospital. They included one-year old Ghauri, two and a half year old Aasia, 16-day Vikram and two other infants who lost their lives due to malnutrition and related complications. Eight-month old Pasha also died in Civil Hospital, Chachro. With these deaths, the number of child deaths in June has risen to 29.